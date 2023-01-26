Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Deming Xiao Sells 10,243 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Deming Xiao sold 1,385 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $540,607.05.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $424.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $401.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $495.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

