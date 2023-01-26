Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Moody’s by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after purchasing an additional 556,040 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,483,000 after purchasing an additional 252,425 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 249,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 243.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after buying an additional 224,279 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $315.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $294.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.87. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $354.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.47.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.