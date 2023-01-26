MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 925.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 583.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after acquiring an additional 492,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

MP stock opened at $30.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.06.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 50.81%. On average, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

