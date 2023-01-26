NatWest Group’s (NWG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.70) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 380 ($4.70) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 344.29 ($4.26).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON NWG opened at GBX 303.40 ($3.76) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 268.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.15. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 304.40 ($3.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,118.52.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.