NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTCT. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $484,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter worth $1,321,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the third quarter worth $9,468,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 16.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

