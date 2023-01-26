New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Stock Down 0.6 %

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.82.

MSFT opened at $240.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Articles

