Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,947 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Newmont by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont



Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

