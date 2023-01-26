Newport Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,960 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Newport Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,871 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 78,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

