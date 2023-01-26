NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $12.06

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.06, but opened at $14.36. NIO shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 6,344,056 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 target price (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, China Renaissance reduced their price objective on NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.51.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.86.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,325,000 after buying an additional 24,277,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,741,000 after buying an additional 720,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 229.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of NIO by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,120,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,527,000 after purchasing an additional 371,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

