Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Cut to C$46.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$46.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NPI. ATB Capital increased their price target on Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB increased their price target on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.15.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$36.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.38. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.98 and a 12 month high of C$47.13.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$555.85 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

