Northstar Group Inc. Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,154 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,475 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,095 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 404,789 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $94,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,932.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,109 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,425,000 after acquiring an additional 77,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 714,104 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $166,315,000 after acquiring an additional 50,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.82.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

