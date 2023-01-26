Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up to $15.52

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $18.54. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 752,749 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.48.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $542,174.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $542,174.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 20.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

Further Reading

