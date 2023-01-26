Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.31). Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $537.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 208.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $40,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,430 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUS. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Articles

