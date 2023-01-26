nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

NVT stock opened at $38.76 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $145,407.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,477.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 3,947 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $145,407.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,477.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also

