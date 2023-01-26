One Day In July LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,984.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares valued at $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

