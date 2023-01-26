Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.63

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $99.63 and last traded at $88.96, with a volume of 275120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.54.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $241.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.35.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Investors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Focused Investors LLC now owns 1,629,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,163,000 after purchasing an additional 327,200 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 9,535 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.