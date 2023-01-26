Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,303 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 375,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 168,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

SBCF opened at $31.40 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.57 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

