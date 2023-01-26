Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 348 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $37.59.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Further Reading

