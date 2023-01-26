Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 374 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX opened at $59.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.84. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.48.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 41.36%. On average, analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About CONSOL Energy

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.