Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 45 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 1.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NewMarket by 33.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 2.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in NewMarket by 6.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in NewMarket by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $342.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $351.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.31.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $696.05 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

