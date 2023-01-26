Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stepan were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,480,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,951,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,828,000 after purchasing an additional 221,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,007,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Insider Activity at Stepan

In related news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 5,308 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $583,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,135,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stepan Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

NYSE:SCL opened at $107.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.14. Stepan has a twelve month low of $91.64 and a twelve month high of $116.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.