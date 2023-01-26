Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $88,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1,370.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $122.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52 week low of $105.79 and a 52 week high of $142.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $131.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on CPK shares. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.06 per share, with a total value of $49,703.26. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

