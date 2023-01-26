Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 269 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,257,000 after buying an additional 1,296,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 576,020 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,280,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 119,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRUP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,261,234.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,550 shares of company stock worth $1,088,000. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $54.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $99.10.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $233.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.