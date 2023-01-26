Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 323 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AAON were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $192,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $192,519.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,653.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,219 shares of company stock worth $2,003,131. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAON Stock Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

AAON stock opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.66. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Further Reading

