Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 923 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,508 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $23.12 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $530,445.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

