Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 49,000 Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Leslie’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Leslie’s by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,343,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $112,308,857.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,776,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,498,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LESL opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.63. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Leslie’s had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $475.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

