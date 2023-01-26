Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 52.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.8% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $240.36 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $356.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.04.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

