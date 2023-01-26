Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $125.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.25. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $106.81 and a 12-month high of $355.51.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Signature Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Read More

