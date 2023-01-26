Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Globe Life by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at $85,699,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,571 shares of company stock worth $12,563,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GL opened at $120.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.80 and a 200 day moving average of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.87 and a 1 year high of $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

