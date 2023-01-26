Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Terex were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth $359,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Terex by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Terex by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $824,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,430.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,773,064.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,150. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $48.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

