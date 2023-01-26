Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,203 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Veradigm by 578.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veradigm during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veradigm during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77. Veradigm Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.59 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Veradigm ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.79 million. Veradigm had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veradigm Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus upgraded Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In related news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,365.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veradigm news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,106,458.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,365.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,776 shares of company stock worth $1,137,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

