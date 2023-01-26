Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brady were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Brady by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,426 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,839,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,477 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $52.40 on Thursday. Brady Co. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.57 million for the quarter. Brady had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 18.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Brady from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brady in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

