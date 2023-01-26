Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after buying an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after buying an additional 975,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after buying an additional 50,669 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,731,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,427,000 after buying an additional 638,771 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8,783.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,080,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,235,000 after buying an additional 1,068,803 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $65.20.

Insider Activity

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 178.60% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 109,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $5,067,325.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,118,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,114,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

See Also

