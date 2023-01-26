Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,058 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in R1 RCM by 2,483.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.85. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 227.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.69.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

