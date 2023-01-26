Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,694 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,323 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,629 shares of the airline’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at American Airlines Group

Shares of AAL stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.47.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

