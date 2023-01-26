Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $634,000 Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the second quarter worth $109,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

REG stock opened at $65.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $73.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.11%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

