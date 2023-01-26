Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,150,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2,926.4% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 237,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 229,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $28.34 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 110.57%.

FCPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

