Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $656,000 Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KB Home were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $1,499,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in KB Home by 13.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in KB Home by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the third quarter worth $128,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Trading Up 0.5 %

KBH opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.46.

KB Home Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.