Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $667,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,054 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viasat were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 522.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,333 shares of company stock valued at $111,765. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VSAT opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.60. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $656.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.08 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

