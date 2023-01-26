Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $678,000 Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integer were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 6,370.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integer by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.95 per share, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 122,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,317.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Integer to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $88.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $342.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.15 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

