Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Comerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 46,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.02.

Comerica stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

