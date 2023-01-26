Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $741,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 39.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 176.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 262.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,466 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 166.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 186,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 116,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,498 shares in the company, valued at $10,853,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,562 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

