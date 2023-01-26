Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $753,000 Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,582,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Select Medical by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Select Medical by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,566 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

SEM opened at $27.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

