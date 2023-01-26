Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palomar were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Palomar by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Palomar in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $83.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.02 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLMR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Palomar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

