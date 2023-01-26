Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.37 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. Analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDAY. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.07.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,867,077.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

