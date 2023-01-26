Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 323.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Coty by 48.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.83. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.68.

Insider Activity at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

About Coty

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

