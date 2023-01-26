Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $736,000 in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after buying an additional 2,548,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 919,728 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,716,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,224,000 after buying an additional 737,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,710,000 after buying an additional 728,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,094,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Outfront Media Stock Down 0.5 %

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

OUT stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.37%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Featured Articles

