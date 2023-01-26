Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carter’s by 20.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 17,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $1,297,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 396,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,733,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,813. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carter’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:CRI opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.99. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $100.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.