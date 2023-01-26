Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 230.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO opened at $456.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.78 and its 200 day moving average is $448.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $670.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

