Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 49,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 3.8 %

SHO stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 24.29% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $244.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

